Amir Chairs Closing Session Of 44Th Session Of GCC Supreme Council

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani chaired the closing session of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of Their Majesties, Their Highnesses leaders and heads of delegations GCC countries, in the presence of HE President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that took place at the Sheraton Doha Hotel today.

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

My Fellow brothers Your Majesties and Highnesses,

Your Excellencies,

Honorable Audience,

At the end of the 44th sessions business of the Supreme Council, which the State of Qatar had the honor to host, I would like to express my great pleasure over the fraternal spirit that prevailed therein, and which was marked by understanding and keenness on maintaining objectivity in the discussions, and the wisdom in shaping the resultant informed decisions, which we hope will contribute to achieving well-being and prosperity for our brotherly countries and peoples, as well as serving the causes of our Arab ummah and Islamic Ummah.

I also extend my thanks and appreciation to Their Highnesses and Excellencies, members of the delegations, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and all of the General Secretariats personnel for their remarkable effort in this session.

In conclusion, I express our high esteem and sincere welcome for your presence among your kinfolk and brothers. We look forward to meeting you at the next summit, God willing, and pray to Him, the Almighty, to protect you with His care and providence and to help us to succeed in doing what is best for our brotherly countries and peoples.

May Gods peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.

HE GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi also delivered a speech on this occasion.

The closing session was attended by HH Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The closing was also attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, members of delegations, assistant under-secretaries, members of the Advisory Body of the GCC, and guests of the summit.

After that, HH the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honor of his brothers, Their Majesties and Highnesses, leaders and heads of delegations of the GCC countries.

