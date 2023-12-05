Qualcomm's Support For STEM And Midway

As exclusive presenting sponsor of Midway's STEM education Distance Learning Field Trip programs, Midway's Damage Control Shipboard Engineering program, the popular Math on Midway Student Tour app, and Midway's new Introduction to Computer Science program, Qualcomm Incorporated's support has elevated and helped improve many Midway education initiatives. This is all in addition to partnering with Midway to support the No Child Left Ashore scholarship fund and exclusive presenting sponsorship of Midway's Veterans Day Celebration.

