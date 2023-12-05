Building Tranquility: The Home Depot Foundation Joins Forces To Address PTSD Struggles For Army Veteran

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Built From Scratch

Zakary Ferroni served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2012, and today, he grapples with the lasting effects of his service in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD). This makes it difficult for him to work; his husband, Joe, currently supports the household.

The Home Depot Foundation and HandsOn Greater Phoenix recently teamed up as part of the 2023 Operation Surprise campaign to help Zakary and Joe reclaim their outdoor space. The ultimate goal was to provide a calming, tranquil space to help manage his symptoms and offer some financial relief.

More than 100 volunteers from Team Depot, Home Depot's associate volunteer force, helped revamp landscaping, upgrade irrigation, paint the home exterior and add outdoor furniture. The team also rebuilt the firepit, replaced broken fencing and made garage upgrades. Zakary and Joe were also surprised with a washer and dryer set and this month's mortgage payment.

The Home Depot Foundation's annual Operation Surprise initiative was created to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and helped renovate and enhance more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. This ensures more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable home that fits their individual needs.

