Logitech And Product Carbon Impact Labeling

(MENAFN- 3BL) Carbon is the new calorie - everyone should know what they are consuming. By being open and transparent about impact, Logitech is driving better design decisions among teams and supporting more informed purchase decisions among consumers. Logitech also wants to lead change in the industry by sharing know-how and empowering others to take the same steps toward transparency.

THE COMMITMENT TO CARBON CLARITY

Logitech is believed to have initiated an industry-first, Carbon Clarity commitment by pledging to provide a Carbon Impact Label on product packaging across its entire portfolio.

Similar to nutritional labels on food packaging, Carbon Impact Labels enable consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions by taking into account the carbon impact of their purchase. Labels also hold the company accountable for reducing the carbon impact of the product portfolio when designing for sustainability and delivering on commitments to climate action.

In 2021, pilot products from the Logitech G gaming portfolio debuted the product Carbon Impact Label and launched the Carbon Clarity webpage , to provide additional insight and information for consumers. By 2025, Logitech pledges to have Carbon Impact Labels on product packaging and web pages across the entire portfolio.

Logitech invites other companies to join in driving positive change by providing full transparency with respect to the carbon impact of consumer electronics. They will share (royalty-free) the best practice methodology that has been developed, to magnify the potential impact of research and innovation efforts to date. Opening up the learnings and expertise developed will encourage others to follow and build on consumer engagement efforts. Logitech encouraged others in their journeys to Carbon Clarity by hosting a webinar for 16 organizations, sharing the details of the approach.

PROGRESS IN THE LAST YEAR

To support the integrity of carbon calculations, Logitech worked with third-party, independent experts, iPoint Group , to develop a Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) methodology that meets ISO 14067 and ISO 14044 best practice standards. The PCF study for each product also undergoes an independent critical review by DEKRA. They share an outline of the calculation methodology and further information on the Carbon Clarity webpage on logitech and call other brands to action to adopt this approach. By March 2023, 42 % of Logitech products had a Product Carbon Footprint.1

As they continue to roll out Carbon Impact Labels they will target high-volume (and consequential high-carbon using) product lines and product categories. Logitech is on track to achieve the 2025 target while recognizing that the approach will continue to evolve, especially as they transition to addressing an increasing number and diversity of lower-volume product lines.

BY MARCH 2023 42% OF LOGITECH PRODUCTS HAD A PRODUCT CARBON FOOTPRINT1

2025 GOAL CARBON IMPACT LABEL ON EVERY PRODUCT BY 2025

MEET THE LABELS

The company has begun placing product Carbon Impact Labels on packaging and throughout the website. Today, there are two types - both labels feature a 'Certified Carbon Neutral' statement because Logitech has offset the remaining emissions across the entire company and product portfolio. Products with a number have undergone a detailed analysis to determine the total amount of carbon emitted during manufacturing, transportation, use, and end-of-life. Eventually, all of products will feature a Carbon Impact Label.

1. THE CARBON NEUTRAL LABEL

Highlights how Logitech has offset the carbon across the entire company and product portfolio.

2. THE CARBON IMPACT LABEL

Shows the total amount of carbon emitted during manufacturing, transportation, use, and end-of-life.

LOGITECH'S COMMITMENT TO LIFE-CYCLE ASSESSMENT (LCA)

A commitment to life-cycle assessment (LCA) predates and goes beyond calculating the carbon impact for the Carbon Clarity label. A truly sustainable design approach considers the environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced through to the end-of-life of a product. These impact insights are necessary to inform the design for sustainability at a product - and supply chain-level, and catalyze sustainability commitments. The labeling is layered over this work and allows Logitech to engage consumers in this commitment.

View the full Impact Report.