Why Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The Red Despite A Fall In Stubble Burning

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Sangrur/Sirsa: The air quality in Delhi saw no improvement in November despite a significant fall in stubble burning in neighbouring states, pointing to weather patterns as the probable culprit for what has ballooned to an air pollution crisis in the national capital region.

