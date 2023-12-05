MCD Makes Geo-Tagging Of Properties Mandatory To Avail Property Tax Exemption

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Appealing to the property owners to complete the process of geo-tagging their property at the earliest, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday said it has made geo-tagging of all kinds of properties mandatory to avail of a 10% property tax exemption civic agency said if any taxpayer fails to geo-tag their properties by January 31, they will not be able to avail of the 10% rebate on the lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year by June 30. In case a property has already been geo-tagged by MCD officers, there is no need to further geo-tag it, the MCD statement added Read | Digvijay Singh claims 'BJP' knew Assembly poll results two days before countingThe MCD also advised the property owners-who have not registered their assets to the property tax portal of the civic body-to get their properties registered, generate UPIC, and geo-tag their properties. In case a property owner fails to register his/her property by January 31, the civic body will take legal action against such defaulters besides proceeding against them to recover the tax.

The MCD further said that the geo-tagging of properties aims to provide a location-based identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens by the civic agency

It is important to note that geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning a unique Latitude–Longitude to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC so that all properties have their location identified against a unique Latitude-Longitude position MCD has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging all residential and non-residential properties. Property owners need to download the mobile app--Unified Mobile App (UMA) from the Google Play Store or visit the website at To be able to complete the geo-tagging of a property, the applicant should first select the citizen option on the UMA app and fill in their login details. Then they should select the UPIC for geo-tagging by using a registered mobile number. After that, select the Property UPIC, go to the Action button and click 'geo-tagging' for the map location to pop up property owners who do not have UPIC (Unique Properties Identification Code) numbers for their properties have to first generate UPIC and then complete the geo-tagging of their properties.

