Decoding The Fall And Rise Of India's Forex Reserves

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "On 14 July, India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $609 billion. On 20 October, they hit a recent low of $583.5 billion before rising again slightly to $597.9 billion on 24 November. What explains this yo-yo-like behaviour? Mint examines the ups and downs of the rupee:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.