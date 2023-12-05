Deputy FM Receives Phone Call From UK Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call, on Tuesday, from Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom, Lord Tariq Ahmad.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two nations were discussed, including ways to consolidate them in all fields.

The two also tackled current developments on the regional and international arenas. (end)

