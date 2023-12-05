Azerbaijani Energy Minister Attends Roundtable Organized By The UAE & EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov participated in the
roundtable "Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency" organized by
the United Arab Emirates and the European Union within the
framework of COP28, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, Energy Minister expressed support for the joint
initiative "Global Promise for Renewable Energy and Energy
Efficiency" aimed at tripling the world's renewable energy
potential and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.
The Minister assessed Azerbaijan's accession to the initiatives
put forward within COP 28 as an indicator of commitment to the
transition to "green energy" and realization of the "green energy"
provisions of the renewed strategic energy partnership with the
European Union.
It was informed that Azerbaijan has 157 GW of wind energy
potential on the Caspian Sea and 10 GW of green energy projects to
be realized in the next ten years, the "green energy corridor", as
well as the transformation of Garabagh, East Zangazur and
Nakhichivan into green energy zones, energy efficiency reform will
make a significant contribution to this global initiative with its
measures:
"The integration of 2 GW of green energy into our energy system
by 2027 will increase the share of renewable energy to 33%. As a
result, we will be able to reach the 30% target by 2030 faster and
more. Azerbaijan's renewable energy will also diversify the energy
supply of its European partners. I believe that the Caspian region
is becoming one of the main centers of energy transition in
Europe," the Minister added.
It should be noted that 35 countries, 13 companies and
organizations were represented at the event.
