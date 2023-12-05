Azerbaijani Energy Minister Attends Roundtable Organized By The UAE & EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov participated in the roundtable "Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency" organized by the United Arab Emirates and the European Union within the framework of COP28, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Energy Minister expressed support for the joint initiative "Global Promise for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency" aimed at tripling the world's renewable energy potential and doubling energy efficiency by 2030.

The Minister assessed Azerbaijan's accession to the initiatives put forward within COP 28 as an indicator of commitment to the transition to "green energy" and realization of the "green energy" provisions of the renewed strategic energy partnership with the European Union.

It was informed that Azerbaijan has 157 GW of wind energy potential on the Caspian Sea and 10 GW of green energy projects to be realized in the next ten years, the "green energy corridor", as well as the transformation of Garabagh, East Zangazur and Nakhichivan into green energy zones, energy efficiency reform will make a significant contribution to this global initiative with its measures:

"The integration of 2 GW of green energy into our energy system by 2027 will increase the share of renewable energy to 33%. As a result, we will be able to reach the 30% target by 2030 faster and more. Azerbaijan's renewable energy will also diversify the energy supply of its European partners. I believe that the Caspian region is becoming one of the main centers of energy transition in Europe," the Minister added.

It should be noted that 35 countries, 13 companies and organizations were represented at the event.