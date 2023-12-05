Minister: First Meeting Of Expert Group On Ecology Of Caspian Sea To Be Held In December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
On December 18-19 of the current year an agreement was reached
to hold the first meeting of the ad hoc expert group on the
preparation of draft documents related to the organization of the
activities of the Secretariat of the Framework Convention for the
Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister telling at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers
of the Caspian littoral countries Azerbaijani.
He added that this will create an opportunity for constructive
dialog and convergence of positions.
The Minister recalled that the problem of swallowing the Caspian
Sea became the subject of a comprehensive discussion among the
leaders of the Caspian littoral countries at the VI Caspian
Summit.
J emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
proposed to create an expert group to determine the causes and
measures to prevent shallowing of the Caspian Sea. Its format is
currently being prepared. I am confident that the successful
activity of the expert group will allow us to start the process of
placing the Secretariat in Baku".
At the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral
states, the Foreign Minister also emphasized that "the potential of
the Caspian Sea may soon turn Azerbaijan into an exporter of green
energy".
"In addition to rich oil and gas resources, the Caspian Sea has
wind energy potential. The wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea is 157 gigawatts, which can turn
Azerbaijan into a green energy exporter in the near future," the
Minister stated.
