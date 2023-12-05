Azerbaijani-Iraqi Business Forum To Be Held In Baghdad On 6 December

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
III session of "Joint Commission on trade-economic,
scientific-technical and cultural cooperation between the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
Iraqi Republic" will be held in Baghdad on December 6, Azernews reports.
Cooperation relations between Azerbaijani and Iraqi businessmen,
mutual investments and other issues will be discussed at the forum.
Business forum will be organized within the framework of the
commission's meeting on December 7,
