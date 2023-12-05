Six More Ukrainian Children Being Returned From Russia With Help Of Qatar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has agreed to free an additional six Ukrainian children and allow them to reunite with their families in Ukraine following Qatari mediation.

This was stated on Tuesday by Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation, The Washington Post reported, according to Ukrinform.

The group of six is scheduled to leave Moscow on Tuesday and travel through Belarus to Ukraine, according to an official briefed on the operation.

The children being released on Tuesday come from different social backgrounds and are aged 8 to 15. The mother of one 11-year-old boy in the group is a Ukrainian soldier being held as a prisoner of war in Russia, added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Russian armed aggression affects over 1,664in Ukraine

Some of the children were accompanied by Qatari diplomats to the Qatari embassy in Moscow before being transferred to Ukraine.

This is the second stage of the return of children with the mediation of Qatar, after four minors were returned in October.

As reported, in October, three Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia were returned to Ukraine through Qatar's mediation.