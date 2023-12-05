               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Volunteer Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Administration


12/5/2023 10:09:24 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the International Volunteer Day, Russians killed a volunteer in the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On the International Volunteer Day, Russians killed a volunteer in Kherson," the post reads.

The life of Ruslan Anisenko, a volunteer with the organization Spravzhni, tragically ended on the morning of December 5. He was killed by a Russian shell fired at the city center.

Read also: Enemy hits one of Kherson 's hospitals in morning, two doctors injured

As Ukrinform reported, a 48-year-old man and a woman were killed in Russia's shelling of Kherson city center on Tuesday morning. The woman's identity is being established. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

