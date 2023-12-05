Volunteer Killed In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the International Volunteer Day, Russians killed a volunteer in the city of Kherson.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On the International Volunteer Day, Russians killed a volunteer in Kherson," the post reads.
The life of Ruslan Anisenko, a volunteer with the organization Spravzhni, tragically ended on the morning of December 5. He was killed by a Russian shell fired at the city center. Read also:
Enemy hits one of Kherson
's hospitals in morning, two doctors injured
As Ukrinform reported, a 48-year-old man and a woman were killed in Russia's shelling of Kherson city center on Tuesday morning. The woman's identity is being established. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.
MENAFN05122023000193011044ID1107539634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.