Cargo Movement By Block Trains From China To Azerbaijan Resumes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. After a certain
break the first cargo transportation by container block train from
China to Azerbaijan was carried out, "ADY Container" told Trend .
The train from Xi'an has already arrived at Baku's port. A total
of 110 TEU containers including electric vehicles, construction
supplies, and industrial products were brought to Azerbaijan from
China.
The shipping was done along the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route as part of a collaboration between Xi'an Free Trade
Port Construction and Operation, KTZ Express, and ADY Container
LLC.
ADY Container LLC strengthens its collaboration with Chinese
firms in the organization of new block trains.
