Cargo Movement By Block Trains From China To Azerbaijan Resumes


12/5/2023 10:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. After a certain break the first cargo transportation by container block train from China to Azerbaijan was carried out, "ADY Container" told Trend .

The train from Xi'an has already arrived at Baku's port. A total of 110 TEU containers including electric vehicles, construction supplies, and industrial products were brought to Azerbaijan from China.

The shipping was done along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as part of a collaboration between Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation, KTZ Express, and ADY Container LLC.

ADY Container LLC strengthens its collaboration with Chinese firms in the organization of new block trains.

