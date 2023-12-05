Azerbaijani Parliament's Expenditure Estimates For 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The estimated
expenses of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) and its
apparatus will amount to 51.1 million manat ($30 million) next
year, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the draft resolution "On the estimate of
expenditures of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan for
2024," which was submitted for discussion at today's parliamentary
session.
A total of 38.2 million manat ($22.4 million) is envisaged for
labor remuneration, 10.7 million manat ($6.2 million) for the
purchase of goods (work and services), 340,000 manat ($200,000) for
social payments, and 1.8 million manat ($1 million) for
non-financial assets.
In the section of procurement of goods (work and services), the
amount of expenses for foreign business trips is forecasted at 2.1
million manat ($1.2 million).
