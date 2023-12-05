               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Parliament's Expenditure Estimates For 2024 Announced


12/5/2023 10:09:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The estimated expenses of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) and its apparatus will amount to 51.1 million manat ($30 million) next year, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft resolution "On the estimate of expenditures of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024," which was submitted for discussion at today's parliamentary session.

A total of 38.2 million manat ($22.4 million) is envisaged for labor remuneration, 10.7 million manat ($6.2 million) for the purchase of goods (work and services), 340,000 manat ($200,000) for social payments, and 1.8 million manat ($1 million) for non-financial assets.

In the section of procurement of goods (work and services), the amount of expenses for foreign business trips is forecasted at 2.1 million manat ($1.2 million).

