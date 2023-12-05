Azerbaijan Defines Novel Banking To-Dos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. New types of
banks' activities have been defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks.".
According to the bill, banks may engage in the following
activities, if it is not prohibited by the banking license obtained
from the Central Bank: clearing, payment services, including cash
and settlement services, organization of payment systems, making
payments on operations with securities, and issuance of checks and
bills of exchange.
After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted in
the third reading.
