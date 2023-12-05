               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Defines Novel Banking To-Dos


12/5/2023 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. New types of banks' activities have been defined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks.".

According to the bill, banks may engage in the following activities, if it is not prohibited by the banking license obtained from the Central Bank: clearing, payment services, including cash and settlement services, organization of payment systems, making payments on operations with securities, and issuance of checks and bills of exchange.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

