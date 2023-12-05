Azerbaijan Waives Customs Taxes On Number Of Items

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Customs taxes
will be waived for equipment imported to Azerbaijan for the
manufacturing of defense items, humanitarian relief, and equipment
related to oil and gas activities for export purposes, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Customs
Tariff," which was discussed today at the plenary session of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).
Also, according to the amendment, the cases of exemption from
customs duty for gold items imported into Azerbaijan are
defined.
After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in
the third reading.
