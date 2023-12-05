               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Waives Customs Taxes On Number Of Items


12/5/2023 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Customs taxes will be waived for equipment imported to Azerbaijan for the manufacturing of defense items, humanitarian relief, and equipment related to oil and gas activities for export purposes, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Customs Tariff," which was discussed today at the plenary session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

Also, according to the amendment, the cases of exemption from customs duty for gold items imported into Azerbaijan are defined.

After discussion, the amendment was put to vote and adopted in the third reading.

