Airing Eclat In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands To Others Necessary, Says Rondeli Foundation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. It is important to show various countries the work that is being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chairwoman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies of Georgia (RONDELI Foundation) Ekaterine Metreveli told Trend .

"I can say that what we witnessed leaves deep impressions, starting from the moment we arrived at the airport. I was very interested," Metreveli shared.

According to her, it is very important to demonstrate to various countries and organizations the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in its liberated territories.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials, and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They took part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation included 60 representatives from 30 countries.

The delegation then visited the first settlement built on the basis of the "smart village" concept in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the village of Aghali.