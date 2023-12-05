Azerbaijan Planning To Return 7,000 Idps To Its Liberated Lands By End Of 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan
plans to return a total of 7,000 IDPs to its liberated lands by the
end of this year, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for
Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years.
Achievements and challenges".
"Resettlement to newly built housing is carried out in stages,
with priority given to those who still live in the most difficult
conditions in temporary settlements, taking into account family
composition, based on existing laws and principles of transparency
and fairness," Huseynov said.
According to him, the Azerbaijani government plans to resettle
up to 140,000 IDPs back to their homes in the Karabakh and East
Zangezur economic regions in the next three years.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, government officials,
and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan
started on December 5.
They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming
after 30 Years: Achievements and Challenges." The delegation
includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.
