Kuwait Amir Rep. Departs Doha Following Participation At GCC Summits

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Doha Tuesday following his participation at GCC-Turkey and GCC 44th summits, which kicked off earlier in the Qatari capital. He was seen off at Hamad International Airport by Qatar Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, number senior Qatari Amiri Diwan representatives and top state officials. (end) aab

