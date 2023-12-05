King Receives Cyprus President, Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 5 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday warned that the continuation of the Israeli war on Gaza could exacerbate regional conditions, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.During a meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan's rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians within or outside of Gaza, noting that the world must reject attempts to create conditions for displacement.According to a royal court statement, the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the importance of stepping up efforts to increase and deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip.His Majesty stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza and the provision of food, medicine, water, and fuel without delay, warning that the humanitarian situation will deteriorate if military operations continue.For his part, President Christodoulides expressed appreciation for Jordan's role, led by the King, in ensuring the provision of relief and medical aid into Gaza, voicing Cyprus' support for these efforts.His Majesty also warned of the dangerous developments in the West Bank and the Israeli violations in Jerusalem, warning of a spike in violence, especially by settlers.The King commended Cyprus' position in support of working towards peace on the basis of the two-state solution, calling for increasing support for UNRWA to enable it to continue its vital services in accordance with its UN mandate.Discussions also covered bilateral ties, with the two leaders expressing keenness to bolster Jordan-Cyprus relations and expanding prospects for cooperation across various fields.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Ambassador to Cyprus Basheer Zoubi, and the accompanying Cypriot delegation attended the meeting.President Christodoulides departed Jordan later on Tuesday.