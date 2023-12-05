Fayez: Israeli Designs For Liquidation Of Palestinian Issue, Displacement Ongoing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 5 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez said Tuesday Israel's attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are unacceptable at both Arab and international levels, and Jordan considers displacement as a declaration of war.He said in a seminar hosted by Petra that Jordan is a key pillar of stability in the region and an important country in geopolitical terms for the West, adding that His Majesty King Abdullah is the "safety valve" for all segments of Jordanian society and the region as a whole.Fayez said Jordan is strong with its people standing behild the leadership of His Majesty and with strong security agencies, and has taken an advanced position on the Palestinian issue.Since the start of the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and attacks in the West Bank, he said, the Jordanian political and media discourse has been the strongest along with a consistent popular stance rejecting Israeli actions.Fayez spoke about the historical and deep-rooted relations between Jordanians and Palestinians, noting the unity between the Kingdom and the West Bank in the early 1950s, when the West Bank was part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan before the Israeli war in 1967.He said Jordan places all its resources for the defence of the legitimate Palestinian rights, adding that His Majesty has undertaken relentless efforts since the start of the war on Gaza to stop the aggression, allow access of humanitarian aid and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue.Since assuming his powers, His Majesty has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause in various international forums, said the Senate head.He said there cannot be security and peace for Israel except through finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on Palestinian soil along the 1967 borders and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories.This is Jordan's permanent, constant and clear position, he stressed.On agreements Jordan signed with Israel, Fayez pointed to legal aspects that must be taken into consideration, especially a gas agreement that was signed by two companies in 2016 that imposes a hefty fine on the party breaching its terms.On the signed peace treaty with Israel, he cited two points of view, one that sees abolishing it would enable Israel to exploit the situation and accelerate the Judaization of Jerusalem and the annexation of the West Bank, while the second sees a need to use the agreement as a pressure chip to preserve the Arab identity of Jerusalem.He pointed to a clause in the peace treaty that prevents the forced displacement of any person from the West Bank to Jordan.Fayez said it is unlikely that the US administration and the European Union would allow further deterioration or the outbreak of a war, considering Jordan's geopolitical location, whose stability is key to regional stability.He said that in the absence of a unified Arab and Islamic stance toward the brutal aggression against Gaza, most European and Western nation saw a justification for not condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank, but rather condemned the Palestinian resistance, and not the genocide against innocent civilians, children, women and the elderly, which Israel is committing openly in full view of the world.Fayez called on Arab and Islamic countries to take a unified position and send a strong message to Israel to stop its aggression, especially as the US and Europe have economic and political interests with the Arab and Islamic worlds.