Media Role 2 Fair Kicks Off With 240 Institutions, Including KUNA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Ahmad Shabib

KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Mass Communication unit at Kuwait University inaugurated on Tuesday the "Our Media Role 2" exhibition, with participation from more than 240 public and private institutions, including KUNA, and several embassies in Kuwait.

In the Opening Statement, the Acting Director of Kuwait University Dr. Meshari Al-Harbi emphasized on KU consistent contributions to society at different sectors.

Al-Harbi said, "public relations is a vital part in our academic journey, and it reflects effective communication with our society and world." He added the exhibition sheds the light on "improving students and professors skills and abilities, and it unveils their dedication and persistency." Moreover, the Dean of College of Arts Dr. Abdulmohsen Al-Madaj stressed in his statement on the great impact of Media in society.

"We all experienced the impact of media in Kuwait, where freedom of speech scrutinizes economic, political, and social issues," Al-Madaj said.

From his end, Al-Madaj appreciated KU and College of Art for receiving a vast number of participants from several public and private institutions, and linking students with the labor market.

For his part, the event supervisor, Dr. Hussain Ibrahim said, "the exhibition focuses on the crucial role of PR in the governmental and private sector, non-profit organizations, and embassies." Ibrahim added, "the exhibition highlights the significance of Media studies at KU, where plenty of innovators and leaders in different fields have graduated. (end) ahs