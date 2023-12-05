Russia And Iran Working To Finalize New Interstate Treaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Russia and Iran are working on finalizing a new interstate treaty, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a bilateral meeting with his Iranian colleague Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.

"Our countries are in constant contact at different levels. There were fruitful talks in Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan), meetings of the co-chairs of the Trade and Economic Commission, and other events. The foreign ministries of the two countries are also in close contact," Lavrov said.

Lavrov emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is developing in all key areas and the presidents are in constant contact.

"Recently, with the participation of the two heads of state in the format of a teleconference, the work on the Rasht-Astara railroad project was launched. We are also prioritizing the expansion of the potential of the North-South route and mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector," Lavrov said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel