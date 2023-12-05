Russia And Iran Working To Finalize New Interstate Treaty

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Russia and Iran
are working on finalizing a new interstate treaty, said Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a bilateral meeting with his
Iranian colleague Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Trend reports.
"Our countries are in constant contact at different levels.
There were fruitful talks in Bishkek (capital of Kyrgyzstan),
meetings of the co-chairs of the Trade and Economic Commission, and
other events. The foreign ministries of the two countries are also
in close contact," Lavrov said.
Lavrov emphasized that cooperation between the two countries is
developing in all key areas and the presidents are in constant
contact.
"Recently, with the participation of the two heads of state in
the format of a teleconference, the work on the Rasht-Astara
railroad project was launched. We are also prioritizing the
expansion of the potential of the North-South route and mutually
beneficial cooperation in the energy sector," Lavrov said.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107539343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.