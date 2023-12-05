Azercell Introduces Taksit Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Customers will have an opportunity to pay for
Azercell numbers in interest-free monthly
installments
The leading mobile operator is pleased to introduce the Taksit
project from December 5, 2023.
Customers will be able to purchase any Azercell number costing
over 100 AZN online at with
interest-free credit for up to 12 months. This interest-free
installment plan is exclusively available for BirKart users. By
choosing one of the specified terms, the customer will have the
opportunity to pay the price of the number in installments over
several months, and no commission will be charged in return.
Customers may visit for more
information about this opportunity. It is worth noting that
is the
first e-commerce (online sales) platform created to enrich the
customer experience with fast service, user convenience and a wide
range of number base.
