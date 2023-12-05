               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Architect Hails Rapid Restoration Efforts In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories


12/5/2023 9:16:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Architect, lecturer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Co-Directing Urban Design and Planning Development at Drees & Sommer Haris Piplas told Trend he's impressed by the rapid restoration activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"This is my second visit to Azerbaijan in the last two months. I was in Baku at the National Urban Forum as a speaker, where I presented our work in the field of international architecture and urban planning in Western Europe, China, Asia, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region," Piplas said.

"Before this, I had only visited Baku, but I learned from special representatives, colleagues, and many foreign friends about the developing dynamics in different parts of Azerbaijan. However, today, being here in Zangilan, I observe how infrastructure development is taking place on the spot," he noted.

Azerbaijan faces a challenge: how to build quickly but qualitatively, how to comply with international standards and UN global paradigms while considering local customs, added the expert.

The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on December 5.

They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107539341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search