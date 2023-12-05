Swiss Architect Hails Rapid Restoration Efforts In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, December 5. Architect,
lecturer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Co-Directing
Urban Design and Planning Development at Drees & Sommer Haris
Piplas told Trend he's impressed by the rapid restoration
activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
"This is my second visit to Azerbaijan in the last two months. I
was in Baku at the National Urban Forum as a speaker, where I
presented our work in the field of international architecture and
urban planning in Western Europe, China, Asia, and the MENA (Middle
East and North Africa) region," Piplas said.
"Before this, I had only visited Baku, but I learned from
special representatives, colleagues, and many foreign friends about
the developing dynamics in different parts of Azerbaijan. However,
today, being here in Zangilan, I observe how infrastructure
development is taking place on the spot," he noted.
Azerbaijan faces a challenge: how to build quickly but
qualitatively, how to comply with international standards and UN
global paradigms while considering local customs, added the
expert.
The visit of high-ranking foreign experts, state officials and
representatives of international think tanks to Zangilan started on
December 5.
They are taking part in the conference "Karabakh: Homecoming
after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges". The delegation
includes 60 representatives from 30 countries.
