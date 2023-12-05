Azerbaijan President's Administration Hosts Turkish Justice And Development Party Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power, met with a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Türkiye on Foreign Relations, MP from Istanbul Zafer Sirakaya, Trend reports.

Adalat Valiyev informed the guests that Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty as a result of the historic victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh war led by President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and local anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, and large-scale and purposeful reconstruction and construction work continues in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

