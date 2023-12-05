Azerbaijan President's Administration Hosts Turkish Justice And Development Party Members

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Adalat Valiyev,
Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan's Department
for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power, met
with a delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Justice and
Development Party of Türkiye on Foreign Relations, MP from Istanbul
Zafer Sirakaya, Trend reports.
Adalat Valiyev informed the guests that Azerbaijan has restored
its sovereignty as a result of the historic victory in the 44-day
Second Karabakh war led by President, victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and local anti-terrorist
activities in Karabakh, and large-scale and purposeful
reconstruction and construction work continues in the territories
liberated from Armenian occupation.
Will be updated
