IGB Operator Offering Capacity For Incoming Volumes From Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. ICGB, operator of
the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), is now also successfully
offering capacity for volumes to come from the Alexandroupolis LNG
terminal, creating more flexible opportunities for new shippers to
enter the local market, said ICGB Executive Officer Teodora
Georgieva, Trend reports via the company.
Being honored at the CEENERGY NEWS Awards 2023, which were held
in Budapest, Hungary as part of the 4th annual Budapest Climate
Summit, Georgieva highlighted IGB's significance for the region's
energy market as a prerequisite for the project's next phase –
capacity expansion to 5 bcm/y.
“The interconnector is of vital importance to Bulgaria and plays
well with all other energy infrastructures planned or already
developed in the region – TANAP, TAP, EastMed, the LNG terminals in
Greece – especially the one in Alexandroupolis. ICGB is already
offering capacity at the interconnection point with the Greek
national operator DESFA that will enable gas transportation upon
the launch of the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, where the
Bulgarian state is also a shareholder,” she said.
Georgieva went on to add that this strategy ensured high market
interest and capacity booking for the gas year 2023-2024 and
further, and provided more flexible opportunities for new shippers
to enter our market.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas
pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources
to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and
Ukraine.
