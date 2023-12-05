               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Amendments To Tax Code


12/5/2023 9:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Amendments to the Tax Code were submitted for discussion in the third reading at session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.

The amendments envisage increasing the excise tax rate on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, expanding the list of products exempted from excise tax, establishing excise tax on motorcycles, changing the terms of the tax grace period for micro-entrepreneurs, stimulating the transition to small business, exempting micro-entrepreneurs from paying taxes in the amount of 25 percent of their social insurance contributions, determining tax exemptions related to private medical institutions, persons engaged in the provision of social security, as well as the establishment of tax incentives for the taxpayers.

After discussion, the document was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107539336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search