Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Amendments To Tax Code

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Amendments to the
Tax Code were submitted for discussion in the third reading at
session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament), Trend reports.
The amendments envisage increasing the excise tax rate on
cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, expanding the list of products
exempted from excise tax, establishing excise tax on motorcycles,
changing the terms of the tax grace period for micro-entrepreneurs,
stimulating the transition to small business, exempting
micro-entrepreneurs from paying taxes in the amount of 25 percent
of their social insurance contributions, determining tax exemptions
related to private medical institutions, persons engaged in the
provision of social security, as well as the establishment of tax
incentives for the taxpayers.
After discussion, the document was put to a vote and approved in
the third reading.
