Iran, Russia Sign Joint Statement Denouncing United States' Unilateral Actions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Russia
signed a joint proclamation to condemn the US's unilateral actions
and to explore ways to counter them, Trend reports.
The proclamation was signed on December 5 in Moscow by both
countries' foreign ministers, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sergey
Lavrov.
The signing occurred following a conference of the Caspian
littoral governments' foreign ministers, during which Iran and
Russia also discussed bilateral and regional matters.
