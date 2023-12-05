Iran, Russia Sign Joint Statement Denouncing United States' Unilateral Actions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Russia signed a joint proclamation to condemn the US's unilateral actions and to explore ways to counter them, Trend reports.

The proclamation was signed on December 5 in Moscow by both countries' foreign ministers, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov.

The signing occurred following a conference of the Caspian littoral governments' foreign ministers, during which Iran and Russia also discussed bilateral and regional matters.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur