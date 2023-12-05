               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran, Russia Sign Joint Statement Denouncing United States' Unilateral Actions


12/5/2023 9:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Russia signed a joint proclamation to condemn the US's unilateral actions and to explore ways to counter them, Trend reports.

The proclamation was signed on December 5 in Moscow by both countries' foreign ministers, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Sergey Lavrov.

The signing occurred following a conference of the Caspian littoral governments' foreign ministers, during which Iran and Russia also discussed bilateral and regional matters.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107539335

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search