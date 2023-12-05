               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Protocol Between Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Approved


12/5/2023 9:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A protocol between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved, Trend reports.

At today's session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan a draft law on approval of "Protocol on making additions and amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on visa-free travels of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan of June 18, 1997" was submitted for discussion.

The amendments specify that if the citizens of the countries-parties to the agreement spend more than 15 days on the territory of the country-parties, it will be necessary to undergo the relevant state registration.

After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.

