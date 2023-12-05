Russian Kamaz Looks To Expand Presence In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Russian Kamaz
company intends to increase sales of its trucks in Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
As per data provided by the Russian trade representative office
in Uzbekistan, the issue was discussed between representatives of
Kamaz and the management of Uzbekistan's UzAuto Trailer and Truck
Asia Leasing transport companies.
During the talks, the parties have negotiated the possibility of
utilizing heavy trucks produced by Kamaz in investment projects
implemented by Russian companies in Uzbekistan.
Earlier this year, Kamaz announced plans to open educational
centers in Uzbekistan. According to the deputy head of the Russian
company Zhanna Khaliullina, Uzbekistan is a key strategic market
for Kamaz.
The share of investments and loans from Russia for the
development of Uzbekistan's economy amounted to approximately $2.9
billion from January through September 2023
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee,
the recorded number comprises 15.9 percent of the total foreign
investments, thus making Russia the top second country among those
investing in Uzbekistan.
As per the statistics agency, investments and loans from the
Russian Federation constituted 20.3 percent of the total foreign
investments in the country in 2022, which translates to roughly $2
billion, standing as the biggest figure among all investing
nations.
