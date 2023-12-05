Azerbaijan Earmarks For Restoration Of Post-Victory Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Since the end of
the second Karabakh war, significant progress has been made in the
construction and restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands from
Armenian domination, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament).
The Prime Minister stated that 12 billion manats ($7 billion)
were provided from Azerbaijan's national budget for restoration and
construction work in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones
in the three years following the victory.
"Despite the fact that the state budget for 2024 includes 4
billion manat for this purpose, A total of 14.5 billion manat ($8.5
billion) will be set aside for the implementation of the "I State
Program on Great Return" in the coming years. In total,
approximately 30.5 billion manat ($17.9 billion) will be necessary
in 2022-2026," he stated.
Ali Asadov further stated that focused and large-scale
initiatives implemented in the economic regions of Karabakh and
East Zangezur, as well as the package of tax, customs, social,
investment, credit, and other benefits provided, contribute to the
quick restoration of the economy.
"The initial phase of the return process under the "I State
Program on Great Return" has been launched, providing for the
resettlement of 34,500 families (140,000 citizens) until 2026," he
added.
