               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran, Oman Intend To Sign Preferential Trade Agreement


12/5/2023 9:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Oman are planning to boost their economic ties by signing a preferential trade agreement in the near future, the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Mehdi Zeighami said, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries will hold talks on the details of the agreement, which will cover various sectors such as trade, investment, industry, mining, banking, agriculture, oil and gas.

Zeighami, said that Oman is a strategic partner for Iran in the Persian Gulf region and that the trade volume between them reached $1.8 billion last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023).

The official expressed hope that the trade value will increase further this year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024).

The joint economic cooperation commission between Iran and Oman will meet in Tehran on December 6-7 to discuss the cooperation opportunities.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107539331

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search