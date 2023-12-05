Iran, Oman Intend To Sign Preferential Trade Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Oman are
planning to boost their economic ties by signing a preferential
trade agreement in the near future, the head of Trade Promotion
Organization of Iran (TPOI), Mehdi Zeighami said, Trend reports.
According to him, the two countries will hold talks on the
details of the agreement, which will cover various sectors such as
trade, investment, industry, mining, banking, agriculture, oil and
gas.
Zeighami, said that Oman is a strategic partner for Iran in the
Persian Gulf region and that the trade volume between them reached
$1.8 billion last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20,
2023).
The official expressed hope that the trade value will increase
further this year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024).
The joint economic cooperation commission between Iran and Oman
will meet in Tehran on December 6-7 to discuss the cooperation
opportunities.
