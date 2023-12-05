Azerbaijan, Isdb Explore Co-Op Prospects For Islam-Allowed Ecosystem Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan and
the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) discussed prospects for
cooperation in the development of the Halal ecosystem (allowed by
Islam), Trend reports via the
State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the
Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
The service said that a meeting was held with the IsDB
delegation.
During the meeting, the service head Mammad Abbasbayli briefed
on the work carried out within the "State Program on Bringing the
National Standardization System in Line with International
Requirements for 2023–2025".
The focus was on measures taken by the service to develop the
Halal quality infrastructure in the country.
The IsDB Country Operations Manager, Farid Khan, hailed the
steps taken to strengthen the quality infrastructure.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for
cooperation in the development of the Halal ecosystem, exchanged
experiences in this field, and discussed other mutually interesting
issues.
The IsDB group maintains strong relations with Azerbaijan and
aims to contribute to its socio-economic development. The group has
approved financing for projects in Azerbaijan with a total amount
of $1.2 billion. The portfolio includes $956 million in financing
from IsDB, $120.2 million approved by the Islamic Corporation for
the Development of the Private Sector (ICDPS), $83.4 million in
trade operations from the International Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation (ITFC), and $19.4 million in other funds and operations
of the IsDB group.
Additionally, the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of
Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), which is part of the IsDB
group, provided $92.5 million for business insurance and $75.5
million for new insurance obligations to Azerbaijan.
