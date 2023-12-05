Azerbaijan's Peace Call In Region Up In Air - Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship Group Co-Head

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan's
appeals for peace remain unanswered, said co-chairman of the
Turkish-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, a
representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party in
Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, MP Shamil Ayrim, Trend reports.
Ayrim delivered his speech during the International Conference
'Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled
from Armenia: Global context and just solution'.
"With its victory in Karabakh, Azerbaijan has declared to the
world that these areas are its and that it is striving for regional
peace. However, Azerbaijan's pleas for peace have gone unheard.
Western Azerbaijanis must return to their homes with dignity and
safety. The international community must support this effort. This
battle of West Azerbaijanis must be broadcast to the rest of the
globe. It is their right to live on their own property.," he
said.
He also emphasized that throughout history, Azerbaijanis have
experienced much suffering in the region.
"Azerbaijanis were subjected to genocide; their historical and
cultural monuments were destroyed. Everyone knows this. Azerbaijan
has already liberated its lands from occupation. And I will do my
best for Azerbaijan's struggle. We inform the whole world that
Azerbaijan is not the same as it was 30 years ago. Today's
Azerbaijan is a strong country," Ayrim added.
Baku hosted an international conference on 'Ensuring the safe
and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global
context and just solution'. More than 100 guests from 30 countries
are taking part in the event.
The conference will continue its work in the form of panel
discussions with the participation of renowned international
experts and socio-political figures on such issues as the expulsion
of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the problem of resettlement in the
international arena, the issue of return in international law,
difficulties and successes in the field of return in practice, and
the situation in this sphere in different regions.
