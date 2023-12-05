Podolyak: Any Alternative To Military Aid To Ukraine Is Preservation Of Russia's Fascist Regime

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has said that any alternative to military aid to Ukraine is the preservation of the fascist regime of the Russian Federation.

He reported this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"The real alternative to 'military assistance to Ukraine' is much darker and more ominous than discussions about chess moves. It concerns the preservation of the totally aggressive and exemplary fascist regime of the Russian Federation, which has transformed its domestic market entirely into a labor militaristic camp to achieve one single goal: amassing resources and capabilities for subsequent military invasions and the destruction of the contemporary global 'treaty-based' consensus," Podolyak wrote.

According to him, any discussion about the necessity of continuing military assistance to Ukraine must invariably be based on the sole (catastrophic) alternative - a "frozen conflict."

And this "frozen" state, Podolyak said, is not in some abstract realm of "political expediency," but against the backdrop of a large-scale massacre of civilians, a major war, an enormous number of unequivocal war crimes and crimes against humanity, demonstrative and shocking genocidal practices carried out by Russians in the occupied territories, and the persisting insane desire of the Russian Federation to obliterate Ukraine's agency.

On December 4, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urged Congress to support the White House's request for additional funding for Ukraine, warning that refusing to vote in favor would help the Russian Federation.