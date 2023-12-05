Umerov Meets With Swedish Army Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with General Micael Bydén, Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces, to discuss the issue of localization of defense production in Ukraine.

Rustem Umerov said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, the Ukrainian defense minister briefed the Swedish general about reforms being carried out in the ministry.

"Highlighted that transparent lethal and non-lethal procurement, zero tolerance to corruption, localization of defense production in Ukraine are our top priorities. I expressed willingness to share the experience of Ukrainian warriors with our Swedish allies,” the defense minister noted.

Rustem Umerov also extended an invitation to Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson to visit Ukraine again.

As reported, today, representatives of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the EU discussed a package of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov , Facebook