Finnish Customs Suspects Two Companies Of Sending Almost 3,500 Drones To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish customs suspects that two companies were shipping products to Russia that may be subject to EU sanctions.

Yle reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to the agency, the companies could have exported goods worth more than three million euros to the neighboring country.

In particular, we are talking about 3,500 drones.



Customs says that, according to customs declarations, the cargoes were headed to another country, but there are suspicions that they ended up in Russia.



According to the customs, there is a suspicion that one person is behind the companies. There are currently six suspects in the case.

As reported, Finnish customs launched an investigation after a tugboat was sold to Russia despite EU sanctions.