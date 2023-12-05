Energy Minister - Azerbaijan Plans To Create About 19 GW Of Power With International Energy Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Dubai held an event called Opportunities for Investment in
Renewable energy in Azerbaijan within the framework of COP 28, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov made a speech at
the event and noted that cooperation with international energy
companies plays an exceptional role in creating stable, secure
energy forces and also makes an important contribution to building
a Green Future at the national level. Azerbaijan has already
started cooperation in the field of green energy with seven
international companies.
It was declared that becoming a green-growth country and
achieving a clean environment by 2030 has been identified as one of
the national priorities for socio-economic development. Such
strategies provide an ideal foundation for a successful energy
transformation in the region.
The state policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, gives
priority to the development of renewable energy through foreign
investment, turning the liberated territories from a gray zone into
a green energy zone, as well as the Caspian Sea into a center of
green energy production and export. "
"In October of this year, together with Masdar Company, we
launched the largest solar power plant on the basis of foreign
investment both in the CIS and the Caspian Sea region. By 2027, in
addition to this 230 MW plant, eight solar and wind power plants
with a capacity of more than 1.6 GW by Masdar, ACWA Power, bp,
China Gezhouba, Nobel Energy and Baltech will be built. By 2030,
more than 8 GW of "green energy" projects on land and sea for
domestic consumption, decarbonization of the economy, and export
will be realized at the expense of foreign investment. Also, in
2031-2037, for the purpose of production and export of "green
energy", hydrogen, "green ammonia", we plan to create about 19 GW
of power with international energy companies," added Minister.
The minister also mentioned intensive work on the export of 4 GW
of "green energy" through the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" Union
Green Energy Corridor and more than 1 GW through the
Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe route. For companies, establishing local
production of wind turbines, solar panels, creating energy storage
systems, as well as strengthening the grid using advanced grid
technologies for efficient energy distribution, production, storage
and transportation of "green hydrogen", as well as carbon emission
capture and storage, electric charging opportunities for
cooperation in the fields of infrastructure were highlighted.
The event "Energy transition and net zero: Perspectives",
"Development opportunities of renewable energy in Azerbaijan",
"Business models based on clean energy for a net zero future of the
oil and gas industry", "MASDAR's approach to the field of green
energy", "For a sustainable network" wind energy and energy storage
solutions", "Energy transition and decarbonization" continued with
speeches by representatives of IRENA, SOCAR, "WindEurope",
"Masdar", bp, "ACWA Power", "Nobel Energy".
It should be noted that 17 energy companies and organizations
were represented at the event held in the Azerbaijan pavilion.
