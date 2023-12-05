Russian FM: Establishment Of Caspian Council Can Increase Efficiency Of Caspian P5 Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Caspian cooperation has reached a high level and could be
further promoted by the establishment of the Caspian Council, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov telling at the meeting of the Caspian littoral
countries' Foreign Ministers in Moscow.
"Additional efforts are required to improve the quality of the
five-party co-operation and strengthen its international legal
foundations. We believe that the efficiency of our work could be
improved by the creation of the Caspian Council - a forum for
cooperation and dialogue without any bureaucratic schemes like
secretariats. We look forward to discussing this initiative.
We will also, of course, traditionally touch upon certain issues
on the international agenda that in one way or another concern the
Caspian region. In general, I am convinced that today's meeting
will contribute to strengthening the position of our region as a
zone of peace, harmony, good neighborliness and fruitful
cooperation," Lavrov said.
