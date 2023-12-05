               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Egypt Discuss Military & Military-Technical Fields


12/5/2023 9:15:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The visit of Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to Egypt to participate in the international defense exhibition EDEX 2023 continues, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov held a meeting with the Egyptian Defense Minister, Colonel General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.

The meeting with the participation of the Azerbaijani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, Elkhan Polukhov discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical fields, as well as other issues of common interest.

