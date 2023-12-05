Azerbaijan, Egypt Discuss Military & Military-Technical Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The visit of Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov to Egypt to participate in the international defense
exhibition EDEX 2023 continues, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov
held a meeting with the Egyptian Defense Minister, Colonel General
Mohamed Ahmed Zaki.
The meeting with the participation of the Azerbaijani
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, Elkhan Polukhov
discussed the current state and development prospects of
cooperation between the two countries in the military,
military-technical fields, as well as other issues of common
interest.
