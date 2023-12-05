Azerbaijan, Albania Discuss Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Prime
Minister of Albania - Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda
Balluku met in Dubai within the framework of COP 28, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development
of relations between the two countries to a new level.
They noted the important role of energy cooperation with
Azerbaijan in ensuring energy security and the development of
Albania as a gas transit country. They exchanged views on the
gasification of the Albanian city of Korca, crude oil supplies, and
cooperation in other promising areas.
They also discussed issues related to the establishment of a
Joint Intergovernmental Commission based on the
Azerbaijani-Albanian Working Group on Economic, Industrial, and
Technological Cooperation and holding a meeting of the Commission
in Baku.
