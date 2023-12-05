1,000 Nights Homeless To The #1 Public University

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Dec 5, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

CoreyWhipple is a growing platform to motivate, inspire, and bring hope to the world in a desperate time. The organization works closely with leading technology and content platforms to uplift dream-chasers. CoreyWhipple challenges stigma and common myths that limit the potential of future and active professionals.

The memoir details the resilient rise of Corey Whipple. Whipple is a UCLA graduate, founder at and accomplished entrepreneur.

The book serves as inspiration to achieve the impossible no matter your circumstances.

The author intends to showcase to readers how to look and think higher despite what challenges and obstacles they may be going through. The book connects with readers from all backgrounds to broaden their perspective on what is attainable in life.

The author lays out his unfortunate circumstances in his upbringing. Such challenges include foster care, neglect, dysfunction, and homelessness in his pursuit to higher education.

Whipple previously met with former United States Secretary of Education John King in 2016, (appointed by President Barack Obama) to discuss issues and resolutions to assist at-risk youth in the United States. Whipple also met with John Bridgeland (former advisor to President Bush and President Obama), to discuss obstacles the homeless youth population experience in the United States.

The memoir genre and ebooks are growing in widespread appeal. Whipple is the latest notable figure to take his swing inspiring the next generation to aim high and attend their dream school.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names released incredible books this year. Whipple had the opportunity to embrace a few notable literary peers spreading inspiration and love to the world.

Barnes and Noble is the latest to pick up the masterpiece book , in which readers can access on any device.

Access the book on Google Play , here .

Access the book on Kobo, here .

More information on future releases and the author can be found on CoreyWhipple

Coreywhipple debuts Try & Fly on multiple outlets. Like all projects they release, they inspire, motivate, and educate all.

Visit CoreyWhipple to connect with the author, or feature the work for local and national media coverage.