AI Can Replace Jobs But Create New Lines Of Professions - KU Scholar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Dhari Al-Melhem

KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) could potentially replace many jobs, but create new lines of work such as prompt engineering, which is a totally new discipline that teaches how to command and control this new technology, said a Kuwait University (KU) academic on Tuesday.

Vice President for academic services Dr. Sulaiman Al-Rafee said in a statement to KUNA, "anyone who wishes to guarantee a future, has to major in the field of technology specifically artificial intelligence" although some jobs might be at risk.

The KU scholar pointed out to the potential new job market AI could create but also favored the regulations placed on AI in tools like ChatGPT, some of which he believed posed ethical challenges, but did not elaborate on the nature of the challenges.

Dr. Al-Rafee was among other scholars, namely his assistant professor Mohammad Al-Dhafiri, in a conference about AI, its innovations and advancements, which took place in Kuwait University. Kuwait News Ageny (KUNA), private and public institutions participated in the event showcasing their different applications of AI.

Professor Al-Dhafiri expressed the important role AI plays across many fields in everyday life, the medical field being one of them.

He said he believes that the positive impact of AI can be found in the potential it holds and the capacity it has to be developed to serve the medical professionals in treating patients surgically or help in diagnosing sick people.

KUNA participated in the KU event showcasing its new Smart Oasis, an innovative new unit seamlessly merges the realms of Artificial Intelligence and Journalism, where a team of adept professionals harness the power of AI to elevate journalistic practices, ensuring the delivery of timely, accurate, and contextually rich content. (end)

fr







MENAFN05122023000071011013ID1107539262