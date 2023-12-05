GCC Firm Supporter Of The Palestinian People - Secretary General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi Tuesday commended the GCC countries' firm support of the Palestinian people, which contributed to alleviating their suffering caused by the Israeli occupation.

Al-Budaiwi, addressing the GCC Summit in Doha, cited the first final statement of a GCC summit on May 26, 1981, which noted that stability in the Gulf region was linked to peace in the Middle East.

"This asserts importance of a just resolution of the Palestinian cause which guarantees legitimate rights of the Palestinian people including the right of return and establishing their independent state, as well as securing Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories foremost Al-Quds," he said.

Al-Budaiwi warned against the dangerous impacts of the Israeli occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people from their rights, and to work on an immediate ceasefire and provision of humanitarian supplies in Gaza Strip.

He said the GCC has become a leading regional and international organizations, encouraging many countries and organizations to seek strategic partnerships.

Al-Budaiwi said the Arab Gulf leaders would be discussing indstrial cooperation, boosting food, water and energy security, artificial intelligence, coordination at political, economic, development, security and military fronts.

He congratulated the UAE for the success of the climate summit (COP28), as well as Saudi Arabia for winning the bid to host the 2030 EXPO, and Qatar for hosting the 2023 EXPO. (Pickup previous)

