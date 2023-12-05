Kuwait Amir Rep. Heads Delegation At GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which kicked off Tuesday in the Qatari capital.

During the session, ministers reviewed issues on the agenda and topics concerned with supporting and strengthening the process of joint Gulf action in various fields and at all levels.

The ministers also delved into the decisions and recommendations submitted to the GCC Supreme Council, in a way that would enhance the historical process of joint Gulf action, and discuss the most important regional and international issues, most notably the dangerous war taken place in Gaza Strip and the numerous violations on to the occupied Palestinian lands and their sanctities. (Pickup previous)

