Crypto Market: Another Pullback Within The Framework Of Growth

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market cap fell 0.5% in 24 hours to $1.42 trillion, showing another pullback as part of a broader uptrend that started in mid-October but has slowed in the last couple of weeks.
MENAFN05122023000156011031ID1107539018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.