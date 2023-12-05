Gold's Monumental Surge To All-Time Highs

(MENAFN- FxPro)
On Friday and Monday, we saw legendary moves in gold. On Friday evening, the price rose to $2075 on the background of risk appetite with reduced liquidity in the instrument. On Monday, the price of gold reached $2145, a new historical price maximum.
