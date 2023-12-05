Swiss Inflation Falls To 1.4%, Will It Affect The SNB?

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Swiss inflation is falling below expectations, and this may be a reason for the SNB to change its rhetoric next week. Consumer prices fell 0.2% in November, slowing the annual pace from 1.7% to 1.4%, while no changes were expected. This is a two-year low and down under the historical 101-year average (1.75%), although above the 0.6% average since 2000 when the SNB moved to inflation targeting.
